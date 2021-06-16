THE BIG STORY
PM Muhyiddin unveils post-pandemic exit plan
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday unveiled a four-phase, post-pandemic exit plan on the eve of a crucial meeting of Malaysia's monarchs that could decide his political future. The National Recovery Plan projects that Malaysia might, from September, gradually open up its economy, social sectors and Parliament.
Biden urges vaccination as US virus deaths cross 600k
The United States crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the target of having 70 per cent of adults in the country receive at least one shot by July 4. Speaking on the sidelines of Nato meetings in Brussels, US President Joe Biden urged people to get vaccinated.
More predictable ties the best US, Russia hoping for
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet today in Geneva. With tensions high over a long list of disputes, both sides are, at best, hoping to emerge from the summit with at least a more predictable relationship, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Small island states seek pact on plastic waste
The 39-member Alliance of Small Island States - which includes Singapore - is seeking a new legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution. Analysts are optimistic about the prospects for global agreement, but worry that any global ban on dumping plastic waste into the oceans may be too late.
New photo series on hawker centre architecture
Hawker centres are a haven for cheap and good food, but a new photography series aims to encourage and satisfy a different kind of hunger - for their architectural features. The online series covers 12 hawker centres and comprises more than 100 photos by four local photographers, including Ms Rebecca Toh's.
New private home sales down 30% last month
Developers sold fewer homes last month as the latest round of tighter Covid-19 restrictions dampened showflat and property viewings, and slowed new launch activity. New private home sales last month fell nearly 30 per cent to 891 units from 1,268 units in April.