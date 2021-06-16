For Subscribers
News analysis
Hopes of putting Russia-US ties on more predictable footing at summit
That Putin, Biden are talking again may be biggest achievement, even if it's to disagree
After a week of warm welcoming speeches from America's closest allies, US President Joe Biden faces today the trickiest part of his European tour: a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Swiss city of Geneva.
Much hinges on this meeting, the outcome of months of intensive diplomatic preparations. Yet both sides are also eager to manage expectations; at best, Russia and the United States hope to emerge from this summit with a more predictable, rather than friendlier, relationship.
