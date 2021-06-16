News analysis

Hopes of putting Russia-US ties on more predictable footing at summit

That Putin, Biden are talking again may be biggest achievement, even if it's to disagree

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After a week of warm welcoming speeches from America's closest allies, US President Joe Biden faces today the trickiest part of his European tour: a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Much hinges on this meeting, the outcome of months of intensive diplomatic preparations. Yet both sides are also eager to manage expectations; at best, Russia and the United States hope to emerge from this summit with a more predictable, rather than friendlier, relationship.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2021, with the headline 'Hopes of putting Russia-US ties on more predictable footing at summit'. Subscribe
Topics: 