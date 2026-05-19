Minnesota officials charge ICE agent in shooting of Venezuelan immigrant

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May 18 - Prosecutors in Minnesota on Monday charged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent with assault in connection with the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis in January during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city.

Christian Castro, 53, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting a crime, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told a press conference.

Neither U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement nor its parent Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to a request for comment.

Castro was the second federal agent to be charged by Minneapolis officials in connection with Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, during which Venezuelan immigrant Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg, and two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal agents.

Two federal officers involved in the Sosa-Celis shooting appeared to have lied about events that led up to the incident, a senior ICE official said in February. That announcement came a day after U.S. prosecutors moved to drop charges against two men accused of assaulting ICE officers involved in the shooting, saying evidence in the case was "materially inconsistent with the allegations." REUTERS