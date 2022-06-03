Biden to visit former ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia as White House praises crown prince

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia this month, reports said on Thursday (June 2), a stark reversal for a leader who once called for the kingdom to be made a pariah.

The reported decision comes hours after Saudi Arabia addressed two of Biden’s priorities by agreeing to a production hike in oil and helping extend a truce in war-battered Yemen.

The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, quoting anonymous sources, said that Biden would go ahead with the long-rumoured Saudi stop on an upcoming trip.

CNN said that Biden would meet Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, 36-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was accused by US intelligence of ordering the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The White House had on Thursday taken the rare step of recognising the role played by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince in extending a ceasefire in Yemen.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the prince and Saudi King Salman deserved credit for their roles in the truce extension announced earlier in the day.

"This truce would not be possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region. We specifically recognise the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in helping consolidate the truce," she said.

As recently as Wednesday the White House said Biden still felt bin Salman was a "pariah" for what US intelligence says was his role in the killing and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Khashoggi in Turkey.

Sources familiar with the process say Biden's visit would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower high gasoline prices in the United States.

Biden is aiming to participate in a Riyadh summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional union whose members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, sources said.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm the Biden trip is planned but said: "What the president is focused on first and foremost is how his engagements with foreign leaders advance American interests. That's as true with Saudi Arabia as anywhere else."

A senior administration official told AFP that if Biden “determines that it’s in the interests of the United States to engage with a foreign leader and that such an engagement can deliver results, then he’ll do so.”

While not confirming the trip, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was “no question that important interests are interwoven with Saudi Arabia”.

The trip would reportedly happen around the time Biden travels to a Nato summit in Spain and Group of Seven summit in Germany this month.