Oil prices tumble as US weighs massive release of crude reserves

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Oil futures dived more than US$5 a barrel on Thursday morning (March 31) on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing about one million barrels of oil a day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.

Brent futures were down US$4.71, or 4.2 per cent, to US$108.58 a barrel at 8.35am Singapore time. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell US$5.45, or 5 per cent, to US$102.74 a barrel.

The Biden administration will give remarks later on Thursday. President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plan, aimed at lowering petrol prices that have hit record levels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg, which reported the news earlier, said the total release may be as much as 180 million barrels.

Oil prices had settled up around 3 per cent on Wednesday, driven by supply concerns as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine appeared to have stalled.

"It's a sentiment shock but if recent history suggests anything, the reserve release will only be a temporary fix and akin to putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg," said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes.

In early March, the Biden administration said it would release 30 million barrels from its strategic reserves as part of a global release of 60 million barrels in a bid to lower prices.

The release comes as United States oil stocks fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to March 25, surpassing forecasts of a drop of one million barrels, but implied demand for gasoline and distillates also declined.

An apparent slowing of demand came as US production rose by 100,000 barrels per day to 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd) after stagnating at 11.6 million bpd since early February.