What is Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket system?

JERUSALEM – Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired more than 3,000 rockets into Israel last Saturday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a declaration of war.

The vast majority however caused little or no harm, largely because of Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system. It has an intercept rate of about 90 per cent, according to the Israeli military.

Why was Iron Dome created?

Iron Dome was created to cope with mortars and rockets shot into Israel at relatively close range by militants in Gaza and by anti-Israel fighters in Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah. Its first interception was in April 2011 when it shot down a Grad rocket fired from Gaza into the Israeli city of Ashkelon. It has since intercepted thousands of rockets.

How does it work?

A sensitive radar detects an incoming round coming from 4km to 70km away and predicts its trajectory and point of impact. A control centre processes that information and connects to a launcher that shoots a missile to destroy the round.

The system is designed to respond only to projectiles that pose threats, particularly to population centres. It holds fire on rockets calculated to land in empty terrain and thus conserves missiles, which is especially important in the case of massive incoming rounds.

The cost of each missile is about US$40,000 (S$54,700) to US$50,000, according to a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The batteries are mobile, and as of mid-2021 Israel had ten of them deployed throughout the country, according to United States military contractor Raytheon Technologies, which in 2014 began co-producing Iron Dome with the system’s originator, Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Each battery has three to four launchers with the aim of defending a 155 sq km populated area, according to Raytheon. The system is designed to work effectively in all kinds of weather.

Who funded it?

Iron Dome was originally developed without US assistance, but in 2011 Israel’s key ally began backing the programme financially.

Once the US invested in Iron Dome, Congress pressed for technology sharing and co-production, which is how Raytheon entered the picture. It makes components for the interceptors. Today, some of the anti-rocket missile battery is made in the US.

American support for the system is part of a larger package of US military aid to Israel, which according to an agreement between the two countries will total US$38 billion in the years 2019 to 2028.