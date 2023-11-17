US will not share intelligence connecting Hamas to Al-Shifa hospital, says White House

WASHINGTON - The United States will not share any Israeli intelligence or elaborate on its own intelligence assessment that Hamas used Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital as a command centre and possibly as a storage facility, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

The United States is confident in an assessment from its own intelligence agencies on Hamas activities in the Gaza facility, Mr Kirby said.

He has refused to elaborate or provide details over the past several days.

Israeli troops entered Al-Shifa hospital on Wednesday after an aerial bombardment and ground operation targeting Hamas militants who Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people in a cross-border attack from Gaza on Oct 7.

Asked whether Israelis have shared any new intelligence since the raid on the hospital began, Mr Kirby said, "I'm not going to talk about specific intelligence that may pass between the two of us."

"That's really for them to speak to, but as I said the other day, we're confident in our own intelligence assessment about how Hamas was using that hospital," Mr Kirby said, in a briefing.

Hamas militants were sheltering themselves in the hospital and using the facility as a shield against military action, placing patients and medical staff at risk, he said.

"We have our own intelligence that convinces us that Hamas was using Al-Shifa as a command and control node, and most likely as well as a storage facility.

"We are still convinced of the soundness of that intelligence." REUTERS