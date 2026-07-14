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US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran on July 14

The blockade, covering all of Iran’s ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic regardless of flag, according to an advisory.

LONDON - The US military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on July 14, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on July 13.

The blockade, covering all of Iran’s ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic - regardless of flag - from 8pm GMT on July 14 (4am on July 15, Singapore time), the centre said in an advisory.

“Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force,” the statement said.

The centre said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded. REUTERS