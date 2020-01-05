Trump says US would hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks American targets

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any US assets in response to Friday's US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Showing no signs of seeking to reduce tensions raised by the strike on Friday that he had ordered, Trump issued a stern threat to Iran on Twitter.

Trump wrote that Iran "is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets" in response to Soleimani's death.

Trump said the United States has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" and that some were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

"The USA wants no more threats!" Trump said, adding that the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans who were held hostage in Iran after being seized at the US embassy in Teheran in 1979.

Soleimani was killed in the US strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in a US strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

The Republican president's tweets were issued during his holiday stay in Florida. A rising number of Democrats have said Trump's action is bringing the United States to the brink of war.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn Soleimani and the Iraqi militia leader.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

On Saturday evening, a rocket fell inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone near the US Embassy, another hit the nearby Jadriya neighbourhood and two more rockets were fired at the Balad air base north of the city, but no one was killed, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

With Americans wondering fearfully if, how and where Iran will hit back for the assassination, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin that said “at this time there is no specific, credible threat against the homeland.”