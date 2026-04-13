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US says it will intercept, divert or capture ships leaving Iran

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The US blockade will encompass Iran’s entire coastline, including that to the east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US blockade will encompass Iran’s entire coastline, including that to the east of the Strait of Hormuz.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – The US fleshed out plans to blockade Iranian ports, publishing a notice that said it could capture ships that contravene the measures.

In a notice seen by Bloomberg, the US reiterated that the measures would begin at 10pm Singapore time on April 13.

Neutral ships in Iranian waters have until that time to leave, otherwise they would be subject to “interception, diversion and capture,” it said.

After peace talks in Pakistan broke down over the weekend, President Donald Trump said the US would blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy chokepoint.

That threatens to sever a key financial lifeline for Tehran, as Iranian oil exports have largely continued untouched since the war began at the end of February. 

Iran said it would target all ports in and close to the Persian Gulf if its own shipping hubs are threatened, heightening the standoff over the strait that Tehran has controlled for much of the conflict.

The US blockade will encompass Iran’s entire coastline, including that to the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the notice said. 

It also said that neutral ships would not be impeded from transiting Hormuz if they were sailing to or from non-Iranian destinations.

Those vessels may still be searched for the presence of contraband cargo. 

The US also said that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies and other goods essential for the survival of civilian populations, would be permitted, subject to inspection. 

When contacted for comment, US Central Command said it didn’t have anything to add to a statement published on April 12. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.