US says Iran firing fewer missiles, US strikes to expand inland

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine delivering a press briefing at the Pentagon, on March 4.

PHOTO: EPA

PHOTO: EPA

  • US General Caine stated Iran's military capability is greatly diminished, firing fewer missiles. US forces will expand strikes deeper into Iranian territory.
  • US Defence Secretary Hegseth confirmed the US is winning the war despite six US troops killed, asserting the US would outlast Iran.
  • The US military sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka with a torpedo, the first such sinking since WWII, Hegseth confirmed.

WASHINGTON - Iran is firing fewer missiles than it did at

the start of the war

on Feb 28, the top US general said on March 4, as he argued Iran’s military capabilities were greatly diminished as the United States expands its strikes inside Iran.

“We will now begin to expand inland striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom of maneuver for US forces,” General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at the Pentagon.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States was winning in its war against Iran, even as he lamented six US troops killed so far in the conflict.

He added the US would outlast Iran.

Mr Hegseth confirmed that the US military

sank an Iranian warship

off the coast of Sri Lanka, calling it the first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.

The US sinking was first reported by Reuters.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death,” Mr Hegseth said. REUTERS

People standing next to an Iranian missile that fell in the Syrian countryside on March 4.

PHOTO: EPA

