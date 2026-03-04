US says Iran firing fewer missiles, US strikes to expand inland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine delivering a press briefing at the Pentagon, on March 4.

WASHINGTON - Iran is firing fewer missiles than it did at the start of the war on Feb 28, the top US general said on March 4, as he argued Iran’s military capabilities were greatly diminished as the United States expands its strikes inside Iran.

“We will now begin to expand inland striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom of maneuver for US forces,” General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at the Pentagon.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States was winning in its war against Iran, even as he lamented six US troops killed so far in the conflict.

He added the US would outlast Iran.

Mr Hegseth confirmed that the US military sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, calling it the first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.

The US sinking was first reported by Reuters.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death,” Mr Hegseth said. REUTERS