US operations in Iran ‘on or ahead of schedule’, says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to the media on March 27, after attending a G-7 meeting in France.

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DUBAI/PARIS/WASHINGTON - The US expects its military operations against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 27.

Mr Rubio told reporters after meeting G-7 counterparts in France that Washington was “on or ahead of schedule in that operation, and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here - a matter of weeks, not months.”

While he said Washington could achieve its aims without ground troops, he acknowledged it was deploying some to the region “to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust the contingencies, should they emerge”.



He discussed with G7 foreign ministers the possibility that Iran, even after the conflict ends, could try to impose shipping tolls through the Strait of Hormuz. He said European and Asian countries that benefit from trade through the waterway should contribute to efforts to secure free passage, downplaying US dependence on the trade.

Marines en route

Washington has dispatched two contingents of thousands of Marines to the region, the first of which is due to arrive around the end of March aboard a huge amphibious assault ship. The Pentagon is also expected to deploy thousands of elite airborne soldiers.

The deployments have raised concerns that the war, which the US and Israel launched on Feb 28 with airstrikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials, could turn into a prolonged ground battle.

Iran’s response, striking US and Israeli targets in the region as well as civilian targets in Gulf Arab nations and shipping, has severely disrupted global trade in energy and other commodities, raising fears of rising prices and recession.

US President Donald Trump has appeared anxious to wind down the unpopular war, and emphasised this week what he has described as productive negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the war, despite repeated assertions from Tehran that no such talks have begun.

On March 26, Mr Trump extended a deadline by 10 days for Iran to reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face attacks against its civilian energy grid.



Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US was hopeful of meetings with Iran within a week and that he expects an Iranian response soon to Mr Trump’s 15-point proposal to end the war.



Mr Witkoff said there were clear red lines for the US, including no uranium enrichment by Iran and the country giving up what he said was 10,000kg of enriched stockpiled material.

New strikes on Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia

Iranian media reported strikes on Iran’s decommissioned heavy-water nuclear research reactor and a factory producing yellowcake uranium late on March 27, and said there were no radiation leaks or danger arising from either attack.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency there was no increase in off-site radiation levels at the yellowcake facility, the IAEA said on X, adding that it would look into the report.



There were also reports of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which Iranian media said left no casualties or extensive damage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X that Israel, in coordination with the US, had also hit two steel factories and a power plant.

“Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes,” Mr Araqchi said, using an acronym for the president.

A senior Iranian told Reuters that Tehran had not decided whether to respond to a 15-point proposal the US sent this week after attacks on industrial and nuclear infrastructure on March 27.

The official said Iran had expected its response to be delivered on March 27 and 28, but said the continuing strikes while the US was seeking talks was “intolerable”.

The US proposal, sent via Pakistan two days ago, is reported to include demands ranging from dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes to relinquishing control of the world’s most important trade route for energy supplies.

The war has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people and causing the biggest disruption ever to energy supplies, hitting the global economy with soaring oil, gas and fertiliser prices that have fuelled inflation fears.



In Iran, more than 1,900 people have been killed and at least 20,000 injured, said Ms Maria Martinez of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Attacks on Israel by Iran’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah have also prompted an Israeli onslaught that has displaced a fifth of Lebanon’s population.



The Israeli military said late on March 27 that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel. A 60-year-old man was killed in the Tel Aviv area, the ambulance service said.



The Wall Street Journal, citing US and Saudi sources, reported that an Iranian missile and drones wounded several American military members and damaged several American refuelling aircraft at the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they were ready to intervene militarily under certain conditions, including if new allies join the United States and Israel in their war against Iran or if the Red Sea is used to launch attacks on Iran.

Iran still possesses missiles

The US, which has set out to neutralise Iran’s long-range strike capabilities, can only confirm that about a third of the country’s missile arsenal has been destroyed, five people familiar with the US intelligence told Reuters.

As the damage mounts and with no end in sight, Gulf Arab states are telling the US that any deal must not merely end the war but also permanently curb Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and ensure global energy supplies are never again weaponised, four Gulf sources said.

Far from being laid low, Iran’s clerical rulers and the increasingly powerful Guards are still peppering the region with airstrikes, driving up energy prices and roiling financial markets.

While a third of Iran’s missile stock may still be available for use, another third is likely to be damaged or buried in tunnels, some of which could be recovered once fighting stops, said four of the sources familiar with US intelligence, who asked to remain anonymous.

One source said the intelligence on Iran’s drone capability was similar, with about a third most likely destroyed.

Stock markets continued their slide on March 27, while the Brent crude oil benchmark topped US$112, having risen more than 50 per cent since the war began.

In the US, where Mr Trump is politically vulnerable to rising fuel prices, diesel in California hit an all-time high at an average US$7.17 a gallon, the American Automobile Association said. REUTERS