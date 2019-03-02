US-backed Syrian force says advances into final ISIS enclave

DEIR EZZOR, SYRIA (REUTERS) - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced into Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's (ISIS) final territorial enclave, where heavy fighting is under way, the SDF media office said on Friday (March 1).

The SDF were advancing on two fronts into the tiny enclave at Baghuz in Deir Ezzor province at the Iraq border.

Three SDF fighters have been wounded so far, the media office said in an update circulated to reporters.

The SDF began a final assault to capture the enclave at Baghuz on Thursday, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of territorial rule that once spanned a third of Syria and Iraq.