US-backed SDF expects fierce battle in final ISIS enclave

DEIR EZZOR PROVINCE, SYRIA (REUTERS) - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expect a fierce battle with Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants who are still holed up in the group's last enclave in eastern Syria, Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF media office, told Reuters on Friday (March 1).

The SDF has been poised for several weeks to wipe out the last vestige of ISIS's territorial rule at the besieged village of Baghuz near the Iraqi border, but the operation has been held up by efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the SDF had retaken 100 per cent of the territory once held by ISIS.

But Bali said ISIS militants were still holed up in Baghuz, a village on the Iraqi border, and had not surrendered, and there were still civilians in the enclave. The SDF will evacuate another large group of civilians on Friday, he said.

"We won't storm the village and declare it liberated unless we have completely confirmed the departure of civilians," he said. "We expect a fierce battle".

Speaking to American troops on Thursday, Mr Trump said: "We just took over, you know, you kept hearing it was 90 per cent, 92 per cent, the caliphate in Syria. Now it's 100 per cent we just took over, 100 per cent caliphate."

The ISIS enclave at Baghuz, a tiny area on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, is the last populated territory held by the Islamists, who have been steadily driven by an array of enemies from swathes of land they once held.

Though the fall of Baghuz will mark a milestone in the campaign against ISIS, the group is still seen as a security threat, using guerrilla tactics and still holding some territory in a remote area west of the Euphrates River.

Some 40,000 people have crossed out of the extremists' diminishing territory in the last three months as the US-backed SDF sought to drive it from the remaining territory.

The numbers of evacuees pouring out of Baghuz have surpassed initial estimates of how many were inside.

An SDF commander told Reuters on Thursday that many of the people coming out of Baghuz had been underground in caves and tunnels.

A spokesman for the US-led international coalition which supports the SDF said the Kurdish-led Syrian group had adopted a"slow and deliberate" approach to Baghuz.

"They are dealing with multiple dilemmas and trying to stabilise the area," Colonel Sean Ryan said.

The United States has about 2,000 troops in Syria, mainly to support the SDF in fighting against ISIS.

Mr Trump announced in December he would withdraw all of them because ISIS had already been defeated, a decision that shocked allies and top aides and prompted Defence Secretary James Mattis to quit.

Earlier this month, the White House partially reversed itself and said around 200 US troops would stay.