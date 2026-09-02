US and Iran exchange attacks, breaking month-long lull in war

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The US military’s Central Command said it completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets on Sept 1.

WASHINGTON/CAIRO – The US and Iran found themselves back in a war footing on Sept 2 after the most significant exchange in weeks, with Washington threatening even more devastating strikes while Iran protested an attack that it said killed five and wounded dozens of civilians at a wedding.

The US military’s Central Command said it completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets on Sept 1 , including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

The Iranian media reported attacks on multiple targets around the country on Sept 1 , many near the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been threatening oil tankers that dare transit the narrow waterway without authorisation.

Iran in turn said it struck US assets in Jordan and Iraq, according to official statements, while Iranian media reports said it also attacked Bahrain. Although the IRGC said it killed a large number of US forces in Jordan, two US officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments.

Jordan’s armed forces said its air defence systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom’s airspace, 10 of which were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. Bahrain said Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on US bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several US personnel. Neither Iraq nor the US had confirmed the attack.

The clash ends a months-long stalemate since July in which both sides have largely held fire but showed no appetite for talks.

Iran’s war-battered economy and degraded conventional forces have left it stretched thin, while the US Army has burned through much of its global stockpile of precision long-range missiles, Reuters reported in August, raising alarms about American readiness for future conflicts.

Nonetheless, the renewal of hostilities produced another exchange of defiant statements.

“I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” Trump said.

“They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”

Iran’s joint military command fired back with a warning that any country aiding “American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences”.

While Washington has threatened to cripple the Iranian economy with sanctions, the Trump administration has economic problems of its own with the conflict pushing up fuel prices ahead of November congressional elections.

Asian stocks slumped on Sept 2 after the renewed US airstrikes pushed oil prices to a five-week high and drove the US 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in almost three years, extending a bond market sell-off across global markets.

Five killed at wedding

In what could be one of the more significant cases of civilian casualties in the war, five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported.

The Mehr news agency said a four-year-old child was among those killed, while the IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, put the number of wounded at 68.

US officials have yet to comment on the incident.

“This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing incidents, including the blast at a school in Minab that killed 160 people at a girls’ school on the first day of the war.

The Pentagon has yet to issue an official finding on the Minab strike, but it may have been the result of US use of outdated targeting data, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, seven people were killed and eight injured in US missile strikes on three locations in Iran’s Khuzestan province overnight, the province’s deputy governor said, according to Iranian state media.

The Foreign Ministry statement pledged that Iran would respond to “these savage crimes with firmness”.

“Those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality,” Iran said. “Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow.” REUTERS