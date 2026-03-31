UN says initial findings show roadside blast killed Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon

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BEIRUT - Initial findings of a probe into the deaths of two Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon point to a roadside explosion striking their convoy, the United Nations peacekeeping chief said on March 31 .

The two peacekeepers with the UNIFIL force were killed o n March 30 near Bani Hayyan in south Lebanon and two other soldiers were wounded in the blast. Another Indonesian soldier was killed overnight on March 29 into March 30 when a projectile exploded near one of the group’s positions.

“UNIFIL is conducting investigations to determine the circumstances of these reprehensible developments,” Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of UN peacekeeping, told a UN hearing into the situation in Lebanon, where a new war between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah erupted on March 2.

Speaking to reporters earlier at the United Nations, Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon blamed the deaths of the two peacekeepers near Bani Hayyan on Hezbollah.

Asked about Mr Danon’s statement, UNIFIL spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel said: “We invite them to share their evidence with our investigative team.”

Mr Danon said Hezbollah launches rockets from civilian infrastructure within the villages, right next to UN positions, “putting peacekeepers directly in the line of fire”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the killing of the peacekeepers, saying that such attacks were “grave violations of international humanitarian law... and may amount to war crimes”.

“There will need to be accountability,” he added in a statement.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry on March 31 condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms”, adding that they reflected the deteriorating security environment in the region. It said that ongoing Israeli military operations have placed UN peacekeepers in Lebanon at grave risk. REUTERS