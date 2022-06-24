UN rights office's findings suggest Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces

LONDON (REUTERS) - Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May, and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesman for the United Nations' human rights office said on Friday (June 24).

"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation," Ms Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions.