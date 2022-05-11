Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Journalists escort the body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh at the hospital in Jenin on May 11, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
JENIN (REUTERS) - An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday (May 11), the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.

One Palestinian official said Shireen Abu Akleh had been"assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit - possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen".

Qatar's deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter by "Israeli occupation" in the West Bank on Wednesday and in a Twitter post called for an end to "state sponsored Israeli terrorism".

