UAE to ‘accelerate’ new oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

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The West-East Pipeline will double state oil giant ADNOC’s capacity through Fujairah port and is expected to become operational in 2027.

DUBAI – The UAE is to ‘accelerate’ the construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, official media said on May 15 , after the Middle East war crippled exports through the vital waterway.

The West-East Pipeline will double state oil giant ADNOC’s capacity through Fujairah port and is expected to become operational in 2027 , the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the project”, the report said.

An existing, 360km pipeline from the Habshan oil fields to Fujairah has a capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, according to the Port of Fujairah website.

The UAE, which made waves by quitting oil cartel OPEC at the start of May , has plans to raise production capacity to 5 million barrels a day by 2027 .

Oil facilities in Fujairah have been repeatedly struck during the Middle East war. Three Indian nationals were wounded in the latest attack on May 4. AFP