Two Gaza aid flotilla activists brought to Israel for questioning, says ministry

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A coast guard vessel carrying activists of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, intercepted by the Israeli Navy, to a port in Crete on May 1. Israel said two of them were linked with a US-sanctioned group.

- Two activists who participated in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been brought to Israel for questioning, the country’s foreign ministry said on May 2, after the vessels were intercepted by Israeli forces this week.

Mr Saif Abu Keshek, from Spain, and Mr Thiago Avila, a Brazilian, were in Israel and would “be transferred for questioning by law enforcement authorities”, the ministry said on social media platform X, adding that the two activists were affiliated with an organisation sanctioned by the US Treasury.

The ministry said the activists were affiliated with the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), a group Washington has accused of “clandestinely acting on behalf of Hamas”.

In January, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on the group, which it said was involved in organising Gaza-bound civilian flotillas that aimed to break Israel’s sea blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s foreign ministry said Mr Abu Keshek was a leading member of PCPA and Mr Avila, also linked to the organisation, was “suspected of illegal activity”.

“Both will receive a consular visit from the representatives of their respective countries in Israel,” the ministry said.

Mr Avila was among the organisers of a flotilla that had tried to bring aid to Gaza in 2025 despite the naval blockade. That effort was also intercepted by Israeli forces.

The current flotilla comprised more than 50 vessels and had set sail from ports in France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking the blockade of Gaza and bringing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Israel controls all entry points to Gaza.

Throughout the war sparked by Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel, there have been shortages of critical supplies in Gaza, with Israel at points cutting off the entry of aid entirely.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry earlier said around 175 activists had been taken off more than 20 vessels on April 30 by its country’s military. Flotilla organisers said 211 activists had been “kidnapped”.

Organisers said the Israeli operation had taken place over 1,000km from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces halted the boats overnight from April 29 to April 30, with organisers the Global Sumud Flotilla saying their equipment had been smashed and that the intervention had left them facing a “calculated death trap at sea”.

Dozens of intercepted activists disembarked on May 1 on the Greek island of Crete, according to an AFP journalist.

The United States has backed the Israeli authorities, calling the flotilla a “stunt”.

In the summer and autumn of 2025, a first voyage by the Global Sumud Flotilla across the Mediterranean towards Gaza drew worldwide attention.

The boats in that flotilla were intercepted by Israel off the coasts of Egypt and the Gaza Strip in early October.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were arrested and then expelled by Israel. AFP