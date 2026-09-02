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Two dead after Aug 31 attack on Saudi oil tanker in Hormuz: Shipping firm

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Sept 2.

RIYADH – Two Filipino sailors were killed in an attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Aug 31 , Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri said on Sept 2 .

A Greek security firm earlier said “unknown projectiles” hit the ship on Aug 31 . Fresh violence has flared between the US and Iran this week.

“Bahri confirms that its vessel SIDR was involved in a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz” late on Aug 31 , the carrier said on X, confirming “the loss of its two Filipino seafarers”.

After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran disrupting traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz with its blockade and the US persisting with a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Overnight from Aug 31 to Sept 1 , unidentified projectiles struck two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Greek maritime risk management firm Marisks had said.

Both vessels loaded two million barrels of crude at Juaymah on Saudi Arabia’s east coast last week, according to Kpler data.

On Sept 2 , Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers caught fire after striking mines while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States renewed its attacks on Iran this week, with Tehran hitting back in the Gulf, mainly targeting US assets.

Iran says it wants to charge service fees and has attacked ships it accuses of attempting to circumvent its preferred route through the waterway.

Attacks on commercial ships in the strait, which was free to transit before the war, previously led to the collapse of an April ceasefire between the United States and Iran. AFP