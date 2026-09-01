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Trump vows to hit Iran ‘hard’ after first exchange of fire in weeks

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump threatened on Aug 31 to hit Iran “hard” after the two foes traded fire for the first time in weeks, as his Treasury secretary vowed to keep up a pressure campaign aimed at hobbling Tehran’s economy.

After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed and the US persisting with a naval counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

On Aug 30, the US carried out strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran quickly retaliating by attacking US military targets in the Middle East.

The exchange raised fears of a return to major hostilities, with the US president vowing to respond.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” Trump said, according to a Fox News reporter who spoke to him briefly. “There will be a response.”

The US said it attacked Iranian rocket launchers on the island of Larak to prevent Tehran from planting mines in the key shipping lane.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, saying they targeted US forces there, but President Masoud Pezeshkian later on Aug 31 called for dialogue.

“We continue to strive for a path of agreement and understanding, and we believe that continuing the war is neither in our interest nor in the interest of the region,” he said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan, adding that “the solution to the existing problems is dialogue and cooperation”.

State media reported that three people were killed in the US attack on Larak, with several others wounded.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said the ballistic missile attack targeting two US air bases in Jordan caused “heavy damage”.

But Trump told Fox that all the missiles fired at US forces had been shot down, except for one that was determined not to pose a threat. Jordan’s army said it had intercepted eight missiles, without stating their origin.

Iran also said it targeted US personnel at an air base in the UAE and shot down an American drone over Hormuz.

Abu Dhabi said it intercepted a drone over the country’s waters, but dismissed claims that Al Minhad Air Base had been targeted as “baseless”.

The Guards reported knocking out a second US drone over Hormuz on the evening of Aug 31, and Iran’s armed forces central command reiterated a warning to its regional neighbours not to allow the US to use their territory to carry out attacks.

‘Continue exerting pressure’

The exchange of fire came after weeks of relative calm, with the Trump administration recently pivoting to “economic warfare”.

Earlier on Aug 31, Trump had called Iran “a Failed Nation”, saying on social media that its military was decimated, its finances were crumbling “and their leadership is in total disarray”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed to keep up the economic pain.

“We are going to continue exerting pressure, and we’ve had very good discussions here already,” Bessent told reporters at a G-20 meeting in North Carolina.

He said a turning point in the pressure campaign could come “within weeks or months”.

Iran is exerting economic pressure of its own through its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which has roiled global markets and driven up prices for American voters in a closely fought midterm election year.

One-fifth of the world’s oil passed through the strait before the war, which was triggered by a surprise wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

Hormuz flashpoint

Despite traffic remaining throttled six months on, Trump has claimed the US navy has “total control” of the strait, with Washington last week announcing it had completed clearing explosives from the waterway.

Iran, however, insists it is in charge of the sea lane . The Revolutionary Guards said on Aug 31 that a “rogue” oil tanker caught fire near the strait after it hit two mines while attempting to transit an “illegal route”.

The US military called the claim “disinformation”, saying: “No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Mediators have tried for months to broker an end to the war, but an earlier truce and memorandum of understanding fell apart.

Sporadic attacks resumed, but ultimately tapered off, with the US last striking Iran on July 29.

A spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres called the latest exchange of fire “very regrettable” after weeks of calm, and urged a return to diplomacy.

Iran has recently been trying to push the US to return to the previous deal, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi telling state TV on Aug 31 that “the solution is completely clear and straightforward: the United States must return to its commitments”.

“In that case, everything can be put back on the right track,” he said. AFP