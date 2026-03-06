Trump says he needs to be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, Axios reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

President Donald Trump says the US wants a leader in Iran who will bring harmony and peace.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump told Axios on March 5 that he needs to be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Axios quoted Mr Trump as saying in an interview.

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, has survived the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, Iranian sources told Reuters on March 4.

A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mr Mojtaba is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment and is seen as a possible successor to his father.

Iran has not yet announced a new leader. REUTERS