Trump says he needs to be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, Axios reports
- US President Trump told Axios he wants to pick Iran's next leader, rejecting Mojtaba Khamenei.
- Iranian sources told Reuters Mojtaba Khamenei survived US and Israeli airstrikes that killed his father.
- Mojtaba, a hardline cleric with Revolutionary Guards ties, is influential and seen as a possible successor.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump told Axios on March 5 that he needs to be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader.
“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Axios quoted Mr Trump as saying in an interview.
“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela,” Mr Trump said.
Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, has survived the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed,
his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed,Iranian sources told Reuters on March 4.
A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mr Mojtaba
hardliner Mr Mojtabais one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment and is seen as a possible successor to his father.
Iran has not yet announced a new leader. REUTERS