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Trump: New deal with Iran will be better than old one

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump had in his first term pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it "the worst deal ever."

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on April 20 that he believed a nuclear deal the US is currently negotiating with Iran will be better than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as 'The Iran Nuclear Deal',” Mr Trump wrote in a social media post after concerns expressed by Democrats and some nuclear experts that he is rushing negotiations on a highly complex topic.

During his first White House term, Mr Trump in 2018 withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed to by Iran, the United States and world powers, calling it "the worst deal ever."

The United States and Israel began attacking Iran more than seven weeks ago in a conflict that Mr Trump has said aims to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire in the coming days, prospects for a second round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan were not clear.

"I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" Mr Trump added in a Truth Social post.

It is currently unclear what kind of deal could be credibly agreed to by the United States and Iran in a short amount of time. The 2015 agreement, which also involved France, Germany, China, Britain and Russia, took two years to negotiate and involved some 200 specialists spanning nuclear physics, sanctions, finance and law. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.