Three killed in central Israel attack, police launch manhunt

ELAD, ISRAEL (AFP) - At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state marked its independence day on Thursday (May 5), following a brief lull in deadly unrest.

Police said that a manhunt had been launched, including with helicopters and roadblocks, to find a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service, which confirmed the deaths, said three others were in a serious condition after the incident, which comes following a series of fatal attacks committed by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in recent weeks.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said "the joy of independence day had been interrupted in an instant," condemning the "murderous attack in Elad."

Two others suffered moderate or light injuries, according to the MDA, which is Israel's version of the Red Cross.

No details were given on how the attack was carried out, but there were several reports in Israeli media suggesting that attackers had used guns.

"The terrorists have not yet been apprehended," added the police, who said it appeared the attack had played out at several spots in one area.

'Complex scene'

MDA Paramedic Alon Rizkan, a first responder, described it as a "complex scene," identifying all of the dead as men in their early 40s.

Those who suffered serious injuries were men aged between 35 and 60, according to the MDA.

The majority of Elad's 50,000 residents are members of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, known as haredim.