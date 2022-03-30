Israel's Bennett warns of terror 'wave' after shooting rampage

BNEI BRAK, ISRAEL (AFP) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of a "wave of murderous Arab terrorism" ahead of funerals on Wednesday (March 30) for two of five people killed in a shooting rampage in an ultra-religious Jewish town.

The shooting in Bnei Brak, a coastal town outside Tel Aviv, of four civilians and a police officer was the third fatal gun or knife attack in the country in the past week.

"An attacker armed with an assault rifle opened fire on civilians on HaShnayim Street in Bnei Brak, leaving several civilians in fatal conditions," Israeli police said.

"From there he moved to Herzl Street, opened fire on civilians, and was neutralised by police force," they said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

But Israeli media said the perpetrator was a Palestinian from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who had spent four years in Israel's prisons, identifying him as Diaa Hamarshah.

Bennett, who heads an ideologically disparate coalition government ranging from Jewish nationalists to Arabs, said the country was "facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism".

The Israeli leader would convene an emergency meeting with top security officials on Wednesday to review the situation.

Police said its forces were put on the highest level of alert, and the army said it would deploy extra units in and around the West Bank.

"We unfortunately have to note that five people have died," said Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders.

'Condemned by all'

Those killed were identified as Yaakov Shalom, 36, and Avishai Yehezkel, 29, both ultra-Orthodox residents of Bnei Brak, and Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian policeman from Nof Hagalil who had responded to the attack.

The two other people slain were reported to be foreigners.

The funerals of Yehezkel and Shalom are to take place on Wednesday morning.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank, issued a rare condemnation of the attacks.