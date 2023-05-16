Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

RIYADH - Syria ended over a decade of exile from the Arab League on Monday as its officials took part in a preparatory session ahead of Friday’s summit in Saudi Arabia.

“I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.

Mr Jadaan said he was “looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to”, as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.

It was the first time Syrian officials had participated in an Arab League meeting since the body suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its violent crackdown on protests which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Earlier this month, the pan-Arab body officially welcomed back Syria’s government, securing President Bashar al-Assad’s return to the Arab fold.

Saudi King Salman has invited Mr Assad to attend Friday’s summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, which would be his first since a 2010 meeting in Libya.

“This is a new opportunity for us to tell our Arab brothers that we do not look to the past but towards the future,” Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said upon landing in Jeddah on Monday evening.

“There are many challenges that we must discuss and mobilise to confront, including the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Syria’s official news agency Sana quoted Mr Mekdad as saying.

‘Arab solidarity’

Regional capitals have gradually been warming to Mr Assad as he has held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.

The United Arab Emirates re-established ties with Syria in 2018 and has been leading the recent charge to reintegrate Damascus. It has also invited Mr Assad to attend the UN climate summit in Dubai later this year, Sana reported on Monday.

Diplomatic activity picked up after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkey on Feb 6.

During Monday’s preparatory session, Syria’s Economy Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil called on Arab nations to invest in his country in light of “promising opportunities and new laws that attract investment”, according to Sana.

A decision in March by Saudi Arabia and Damascus ally Iran to resume ties has also shifted the Middle Eastern political landscape.