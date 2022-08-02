Slain Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri lacked charisma of Osama bin Laden

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as Al-Qaeda leader after years as its main organiser and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West.

Zawahiri, 71, was killed over the weekend in a US drone strike, US officials told Reuters on Monday.

He had watched in dismay as Al-Qaeda was effectively sidelined by the 2011 Arab revolts, launched mainly by middle class activists and intellectuals opposed to decades of autocracy.

In the years following Osama's death, US air strikes killed a succession of Zawahiri's deputies, weakening the veteran Egyptian militant's ability to coordinate globally.

Despite a reputation as an inflexible and combative personality, Zawahiri managed to nurture loosely affiliated groups around the world that grew to wage devastating local insurgencies, some of them rooted in turmoil arising from the Arab Spring.

The violence destabilised a number of countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

But Al-Qaeda's days as the centrally directed, hierarchical network of plotters that attacked the United States on Sept 11, 2001, were long gone.

Instead, militancy returned to its roots in local-level conflicts, driven by a mix of local grievances and incitement by transnational jihadi networks using social media.

Zawahiri's origins in Islamist militancy went back decades.

The first time the world heard of him was when he stood in a courtroom cage after the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat in 1981.

"We have sacrificed and we are still ready for more sacrifices until the victory of Islam," shouted Zawahiri, wearing a white robe, as fellow defendants enraged by Sadat's peace treaty with Israel chanted slogans.

Zawahiri served a three-year jail term for illegal arms possession, but was acquitted of the main charges.

A trained surgeon - one of his pseudonyms was The Doctor - Zawahiri went to Pakistan on his release where he worked with the Red Crescent treating Islamist mujahideen guerrillas wounded in Afghanistan fighting Soviet forces.