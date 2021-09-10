In Pictures: Defining moments of 9/11

The 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York's World Trade Center Twin Towers killed 2,753 people.

Published
8 hours ago
A hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the skyscraper in New York, on Sept 11, 2001.PHOTO: AFP
A hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York, on Sept 11, 2001. PHOTO: AFP
(Left) A police officer helps a woman to a bus after she fled the area near the collapsing Twin Towers. (Right) A man walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the World Trade Center towers. PHOTOS: AFP
(Left) A man helps a woman through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center towers. (Right) A woman covered in dust takes refuge in an office building.PHOTOS: AFP
Rescue workers evacuate a man through rubble and debris after the collapse. PHOTO: AFP
A man stands in the rubble and calls out, asking if anyone needs help after the collapse.PHOTO: AFP
A police officer (right) and others walk in streets covered in debris following the collapse of the World Trade Center skyscraper.PHOTO: AFP
An exhausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center in New York.PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walk across the Brooklyn Bridge away from the burning World Trade Center towers.PHOTO: AFP
This National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration aerial file photo shows the site of the collapsed Twin Towers on Sept 14, 2001, three days after the attack. PHOTO: AFP
