Singapore says death of ISIS chief a 'significant development' in terror fight

SINGAPORE: The death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi in a United States military operation in Syria is a "significant development" in the fight against global terrorism, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 5).

"This is a significant development for the ongoing global fight against terrorism.

"Terrorism and violent extremism remain serious threats for countries across the world, including Singapore," the ministry said.

"As a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Singapore remains a strong supporter of international counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS," the MFA added.

Quraishi died on Feb 2 when he blew himself and family members up in a residential building during the US military raid in the Syrian town of Atmeh on the Turkish border, the US said.

The terrorist organisation ISIS is also known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or the Islamic State.

US officials said Quraishi's death was another setback for a group that once ruled a self-proclaimed caliphate stretching across territory in Syria and Iraq. It is now waging insurgent attacks.

Quraishi, who was nicknamed the "Destroyer" and presided over massacres of Yazidis before assuming the leadership, took over ISIS two years ago after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a US special forces raid in October 2019.