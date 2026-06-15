Shipping remains mostly at standstill in Hormuz Strait: Trackers

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US President Donald Trump said on June 15 that loaded oil tankers were "starting to move" out of the Strait of Hormuz.

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PARIS – Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained virtually at a standstill on June 15 , tracking platforms indicated, despite US President Donald Trump’s claim that crossings were resuming under his deal to end the war with Iran.

Trump said on June 15 that loaded oil tankers were “starting to move” out of the strait, apparently on a route near to Oman, in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Announcing the accord with Iran on June 14 , he had said that the strait could reopen immediately after the scheduled signing of the agreement on June 19 .

A “memorandum of understanding” between the two nations, meanwhile, stipulated the “reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days”, as quoted by Iran’s Mehr news agency.

At 2pm GMT (10pm Singapore time) on June 15 , tracking firm Kpler had detected only one commodities carrier crossing the strait during the day with its transponder switched on.

The Maltese-flagged Disha left the Gulf carrying a cargo of 60,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas loaded in Qatar and was heading towards India, Kpler said.

A second vessel, the bulk carrier Kaiser, also appeared to have exited the strait around midday, according to its AIS signal traceable on the MarineTraffic platform.

“Crossings still remaining limited while there are more than 500 commercial vessels that have given an AIS signal in the Persian Gulf” in the past 24 hours, Nikos Pothitakis, Kpler’s media relations manager, said on social media platform X, referring to the ships stuck west of the strait due to the conflict.

Over the previous week, an average of 6.4 commodities vessels transited the strait each day.

Before the war, around 120 daily transits were recorded, according to maritime news site Lloyd’s List. AFP