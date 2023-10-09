Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until safety conditions improve

HONG KONG – Several international airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv in the light of the militant group Hamas’ audacious attacks on Israel.

Hamas fighters have killed at least 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in last Saturday’s attacks, which were the deadliest since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israel is retaliating by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

On Sunday, United States carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they were suspending direct flights to Tel Aviv, as did Air France.

The three American carriers normally run direct services from major cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Miami.

In a statement, United Airlines said it ran two scheduled flights to the US from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but suspended services “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Delta representatives said flights “have been cancelled into this week” while they monitor the situation to make necessary schedule changes.

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday.

It also operates flights between Beijing and Tel Aviv, as well as the southern tech hub of Shenzhen and Tel Aviv. The airline said it would adjust future flight plans depending on the situation.

Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it was cancelling its flights CX675 from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv, and CX676 from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Cathay said it would provide further updates ahead of its next scheduled service on Thursday.

Korean Air said it cancelled its Monday flight between the port city of Incheon and Tel Aviv and expects future flights to be irregular. REUTERS