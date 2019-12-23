Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death, 3 to lengthy jail terms over Jamal Khashoggi murder

RIYADH (REUTERS, AP) - Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Monday (Dec 23) five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

Mr Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image.

The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh.

Saudi Public Prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the preliminary verdict in the trial, also said Mr Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had been investigated but was not charged and was released.

The court also ruled that the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, Mr Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state TV.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no previous intent by those found guilty to murder, according to state TV.

The the trials of the accused were carried out in near total secrecy, though a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Mr Khashoggi’s family were allowed to attend the sessions.

Ms Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into Mr Khashoggi’s killing, had said the search for justice must not be left to the Saudi judicial system, which is “so vulnerable to political interference".

President Donald Trump condemned the killing, and his administration sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, though not the crown prince. Mr Trump, however, has steadfastly resisted calls by members of his own party for a tougher response and has defended maintaining good relations with Saudi Arabia, framing its importance as a major buyer of US military equipment and weapons and saying this creates American jobs.

Meanwhile, numerous critics of the Saudi crown prince remained imprisoned and face trial for their acts of dissent.