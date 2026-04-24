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Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says the US was “not anxious” for a deal with Iran.

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WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on April 24 a US blockade on Iran is going global, adding Tehran has a chance to make a “good deal” with Washington.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Mr Hegseth told reporters.

“No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy,” he said.

Peace talks between Iran and the US could resume soon in Pakistan, three Pakistani sources told Reuters on April 24, after the last round of talks expected earlier this week fell through.

Standing next to top US General Dan Caine, Mr Hegseth said the US was “not anxious” for a deal with Iran, and repeated President Donald Trump’s previous comments of having “all the time in the world”.

“Iran knows that they still have an open window to choose wisely at the negotiating table. All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways,” he said.

Gen Caine said the US Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all ports in Iran.

Thirty-four ships had been turned around as of the morning of April 24, he said.

The US military would continue to interdict Iranian vessels in the Pacific and Indian oceans, he added.

“We’re enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality that is transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory,” Gen Caine said.

“We’re closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered and we’re prepared and postured to intercept them,” he said.

The US naval blockade on Iran began on April 13.

Mr Hegseth also warned that any attempts by Iran to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz would be a violation of the ceasefire.

“Transit (of the Strait of Hormuz) is occurring, much more limited than anybody would like to see and with more risk than people would like to see, but that’s because Iran is doing irresponsible things with small, fast boats with weapons on them,” he said. REUTERS