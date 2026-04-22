Oil falls after Iran says it received sign US will end blockade

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Oil has been whipsawed by developments in the Persian Gulf and the near-halt of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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TEHRAN – Oil fell after Iran said that it received “some sign” that the US was willing to end its blockade, opening the path for talks between the nations.

Brent declined as much as 2 per cent to near US$97 a barrel after adding almost 9 per cent in the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was around US$88.

“As soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiations will take place in Islamabad,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news cited the country’s envoy to the United Nations, Mr Amir-Saeid Iravani, as telling reporters.

“If they want to sit on table and discuss and find a political solution they will find us ready.”

US President Donald Trump on April 21 extended a ceasefire with Iran, even as peace talks faltered and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz kept flows locked up.

The American President said that the US would hold off on fresh attacks, but keep blocking ships linked to the Islamic Republic until “discussions are concluded, one way or the other”.

Mr Trump later said in a post on Truth Social that if the US lifted its blockade to open the Strait of Hormuz, “there can never be a deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their country, their leaders included”.

Oil has been whipsawed by developments in the Persian Gulf and the near-halt of shipping through Hormuz, a vital artery that normally carries about one‑fifth of global crude flows. Volatility has soared to its highest since 2020, when the Covid pandemic sapped demand.

“Headlines are coming at 100 kilometres an hour, but the barrels are still stuck in neutral,” said Ms Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group.

“The back-and-forth around a ceasefire extension, potential blockade, and Iran’s role is keeping markets on edge, but the reality is flows remain constrained.”

Iran will not reopen the strait as long as the US Navy continues to intercept ships and will, if necessary, break the blockade by force, Tasnim reported earlier, citing sources.

The US on April 21 said it stopped and boarded a sanctioned oil tanker, after seizing a cargo ship over the weekend, and has turned around a total of 28 vessels.

At least two fully laden Iranian tankers have sailed out of the Persian Gulf and past a US blockade this week, part of a flotilla that has made its way around the warships and ferried roughly 9 million barrels of oil to the market.

Brent, the global benchmark, briefly surged above US$100 a barrel in post-settlement trading on April 21 after the AP reported that US Vice-President J.D. Vance scrapped a trip to Islamabad for peace talks. That came as Iranian media reported that the country informed the US via Pakistan that it will not attend the talks.

The negotiations had been seen as an 11th-hour chance for de-escalation before the two-week truce ended, and to clarify whether oil tankers will soon be able to transit the strait.

The two sides have a host of unresolved issues, including the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities and Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.

The US Treasury Department “will continue to apply maximum pressure” to “degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move and repatriate funds”, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on social media platform X.

“Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in,” he added, referring to the main site for the Islamic Republic’s crude exports.

Iran exports most of its oil to smaller, independent refiners in China that are less exposed to international financial markets. Beijing has opposed the unilateral sanctions.

Mr Trump made cryptic comments on April 21 about China possibly providing weapons or other potentially lethal war supplies to Iran, a move that would test a US red line on aiding Tehran during the war, according to an interview on CNBC.

“What matters for the oil market – and increasingly for the global economy – is the state of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Ms Vandana Hari, founder of analysis firm Vanda Insights.

“With no conceivable way to reopen it without a peace deal, we are stuck in a high oil price and inflationary environment.” BLOOMBERG