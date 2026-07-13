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Trump says US will be ‘paid’ for taking over, guarding Strait of Hormuz

Iranians walking past a billboard with an image of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on July 13.

TEHRAN – President Donald Trump said on July 13 the United States was “taking over” the Strait of Hormuz, as fighting over the strategic waterway threatened to derail efforts to permanently end the war in the Middle East.

“We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They’ve got nothing,” Trump told Fox News, where he also complained about the tactics of Iranian negotiators seeking changes on what was agreed during hours of talks “yesterday”.

He added that the US would be paid for guarding the strait.

“We’ll become the guardian of the Strait,” Trump said, adding that the US had been guarding it for “nothing” but now would be reimbursed by wealthy nations.

“We’re going to get paid for guarding it. A lot of money, but we just want to be reimbursed for doing all of this, for putting our people in danger,” he said.

The Middle East has been rocked by US and Iranian attacks of a scale unseen since an April ceasefire.

As the US attacks on Iran continued on July 13, Tehran said it would stop complying with a framework agreement to halt the fighting if Washington fails to meet its commitments.

It also responded with attacks of its own targeting Gulf nations, with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announcing new strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

“There is no doubt that this document is in crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said of the June memorandum of understanding.

“Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours,” he added. “We will continue to act in this manner.”

He nonetheless added that Tehran was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman in an effort to prevent any further escalation.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had completed their latest barrage, which began overnight, on dozens of Iranian targets.

US aircraft, naval vessels and drones hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported fresh blasts of unknown origin in the south around midday on July 13, adding that they “appear to be coming from the west coast of Bandar Abbas”.

The past week’s hostilities have centred on the critical energy trade route, which the IRGC says is “closed” but which the US maintains is open to maritime traffic and not controlled by Iran.

Oil prices, which tumbled after the announcement of the June agreement, jumped by up to 4.5 per cent, with the US benchmark WTI climbing to nearly US$74 a barrel on fears of hampered supply on global markets.

Mediators have been trying to salvage a diplomatic resolution to the war after President Donald Trump this week declared the April ceasefire over.

Pakistan, a key intermediary in negotiations, expressed “deep concern at escalation in regional tensions”, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US attacks have “caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz” and “rendered futile all efforts” at establishing peace in the region.

But analyst Bader al-Saif said the escalating attacks would merely delay a permanent agreement.

“Both sides want to end the impasse on their own terms, and they are increasingly finding it difficult to do so. Hence, the return to and increase in the scale of attacks,” said al-Saif, an associate fellow at think-tank Chatham House. “That only prolongs what will eventually happen: a negotiated settlement.”

‘Heinous attacks’

Iranian state media reported two deaths in the latest US strikes that it said targeted large areas across the south and west.

One person was killed and four wounded at a water pumping station in the south-western city of Mahshahr, state news agency IRNA said.

The IRGC said it struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Air raid alerts sounded in Bahrain, while Kuwait’s army said the country’s forces were intercepting “hostile aerial targets”.

Jordan’s army said it intercepted four Iranian missiles.

Bahrain’s military accused Iran of committing “heinous attacks with missiles and drones that target civilians”, adding it shot down a number of Iranian projectiles early on July 13.

The renewed fighting followed an Iranian attack early on July 12 on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz whose crew was forced to abandon it after it went up in flames.

The IRGC said after the incident that “the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region”, according to state news agency IRNA.

CENTCOM countered on X that the strait was “open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit”. AFP