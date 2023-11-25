Joy and defiance as Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

BEITUNIA, Palestinian Territories - Firecrackers lit up the night sky on Nov 24 as raucous celebrations – mixed with defiance – marked the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons in exchange for the first wave of hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza.

Crowds across the West Bank cheered and waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, along with kaffiyeh scarves after two white coaches – escorted by armoured vehicles – exited the Ofer military camp with the prisoners.

“I am happy but my liberation came at the price of the blood of the martyrs,” said Ms Marah Bakir, 24, referring to the nearly 15,000 deaths across the Gaza Strip that its Hamas-led government says were caused by Israel’s military offensive.

Freedom from “the four walls of the prison” was “magnificent”, said Ms Bakir, who had been in custody for eight years.

“I spent the end of my childhood and my adolescence in prison, far from my parents and their hugs,” she told AFP after returning to her family home in Beit Hanina in annexed east Jerusalem.

“That’s how it is with a state that oppresses us.”

‘Eating bitterness’

A total of 39 prisoners were released by Israeli authorities under a truce agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza, after 13 hostages from Israel had been handed over.

The Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israeli communities left 1,200 people dead – the worst death toll since the creation of Israel in 1948 – according to Israeli authorities.

On the Palestinian side officials say more people have died in Gaza in the current wave of Israeli strikes than during the two intifadas put together.

Ms Hanan Al-Barghouti, 58, released after two months in Israeli custody, lauded the armed wing of Hamas, its leader, and the people of Gaza.

“May God reward them well on our behalf,” she said. “If it were not for the people of Gaza, we would not have seen freedom.

“We were inside the prison, eating bitterness. They were sadists. They insulted us and humiliated us, but our pride is high and our dignity is elevated, thanks to the resistance.”