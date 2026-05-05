Israeli strikes kill two Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

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Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian Mohammed Al-Ghandour, who was killed in an Israeli strike overnight, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on May 5.

– Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others in the Gaza Strip on May 5 , health officials said.

Medics said a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded by an Israeli air strike near the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, while another was killed and several others were wounded by Israeli tank shelling near the central area of the enclave.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on either incident.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks on Palestinians. Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

At Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility still partially functional in the enclave, relatives and friends arrived to bid farewell to one of the victims, Mr Mohammed Al-Ghandour. Two girls were crying and being comforted by a woman outside the hospital’s morgue.

“The Zionist enemy doesn’t know anything called truce and does not commit to international treaties or laws or humanitarian laws,” said the victim’s uncle Abu Omar Al-Naffar.

At least 830 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, according to local medics, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers over the same period.

Israel says its strikes are aimed at thwarting attempts by Hamas and other Palestinian militants to stage attacks against its forces.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war started in October 2023, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health authorities.

Since the truce in October 2025, Israel still occupies more than half of Gaza, where it has ordered residents out and demolished almost all remaining structures.

Nearly the entire population of more than two million Palestinians now lives in a narrow strip along the coast, mainly in tents and damaged buildings, under the de facto control of Hamas. REUTERS