Israeli strikes kill nine people in Gaza, medics say

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One of the strikes killed five people in a single family, including the parents, medics said.

– Israeli strikes killed at least nine Palestinians, including five family members, in separate attacks in the Gaza Strip on June 4 , health officials said.

Medics said Israeli planes launched strikes on four apartments around the same time before dawn on June 4 , killing at least nine people and wounding 15 others.

One of the strikes killed five people in a single family, including the parents, medics said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either of the incidents.

Palestinians inspecting the site of an Israeli strike on an apartment in Gaza City, on June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS

Footage showed a blasted out building with furniture inside damaged and burnt. Debris was scattered yards onto the road.

A video circulated on Palestinian social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed people going into one apartment set ablaze by an Israeli strike to try to recover bodies with blankets in their hands.

The ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza and left Israel in control of over half the enclave following the conflict that began with Hamas attacks on southern Israel in October 2023.

Indirect talks on implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, are deadlocked.

Israel says its strikes are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks. It also says it allows aid and goods to flow into Gaza.

Around 930 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce began, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same period, Israel’s military has said. REUTERS