Israeli military continues to strike Hezbollah amid Lebanon peace talks, Netanyahu says

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JERUSALEM, April 15 - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday the Israeli military continued to strike at Hezbollah and was about to overcome what he described as the militia's stronghold of Bint Jbeil, as pressure mounted for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said he has instructed the military to continue reinforcing the security zone in southern Lebanon while at the same time negotiating a peace deal with Beirut.

"These negotiations have not taken place for over 40 years. They are happening now because we are very strong, and countries are coming to us - not only Lebanon," he said.

He said that in talks with Lebanon, Israel has two main objectives - dismantling of Hezbollah and a sustainable peace that is "achieved through strength."

Conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon reignited after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces were focused on Bint Jbeil, which he called the capital of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

"We are, in effect, about to eliminate this great stronghold of Hezbollah," he said.

On Iran, Netanyahu said the U.S. keeps Israel updated and the two countries are aligned on their goals to see enriched nuclear material removed from Iran, the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress," he said. Should fighting resume, "we are prepared for any scenario." REUTERS