Israel, Hamas ready for more hostage releases, but reported killing casts shadow on truce

GAZA – Israel and Hamas prepared for a third day of hostage releases from Gaza, although a reported killing in a refugee camp in the enclave cast a shadow on the third day of a truce.

A Palestinian farmer was killed and another injured on Nov 26 after they were targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

There was no comment from Israel on the report.

But there were fears it could jeopardise the third phase of plans to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day period.

A senior Palestinian source said Nov 26’s phase looked “complicated”. Asked by Reuters if the farmer’s killing could delay a third batch of releases, the source replied: “I don’t know”.

Maghazi, in the central part of the Gaza Strip, is home to the families or descendants of refugees from the 1948 war over the creation of the state of Israel.

The armed wing of Hamas also announced on Nov 26 the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour. However, it was not clear when they had been killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Nov 26 it had received a list of names of abductees whom Hamas is due to hand over later in the day.

Since Nov 24, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza has freed 26 Israelis, some with dual nationalities, as well as 14 Thai nationals and one Filipino citizen.

The releases made in several stages are key to a deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

It has brought a four-day pause of fighting in the more than seven-week war, and allowed the flow of further humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza.

As part of the pact, Israel has so far released 78 Palestinian women and children held in its prisons.

The releases on Nov 25 came hours later than expected after Hamas said Israel has violated the terms of the truce – accusations it denied.

The snag underscored the shakiness of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The armed group’s gunmen attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel has unleashed its military might on the small and crowded Gaza Strip since the attack.

Around 15,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Israel has said the truce could be extended if Hamas continues to release hostages at a rate of at least 10 a day. A Palestinian source has said up to 100 hostages could go free.

The humanitarian pause has “largely held” since going into effect on Nov 24.

It has allowed the United Nations to boost the delivery of crucial aid into and across Gaza, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.