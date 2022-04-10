Israel army raids West Bank town Tel Aviv gunmen hailed from

JENIN, Palestinian Territories (AFP) - Israeli soldiers on Sunday (April 10) launched a new raid into the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin, the home of gunmen who launched recent deadly attacks in the Tel Aviv area.

At least 10 people were wounded in clashes in Jenin as well as in Jericho and Tulkarem, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday, while the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced 24 arrests in various West Bank cities.

"Troops are currently operating in the city of Jenin", in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said in a brief message.

The military operation came after a gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area on Thursday evening, killing three Israelis and wounding more than a dozen others.

Israel said on Friday it had killed the alleged attacker, Raad Hazem, 28.

A total of 14 people have been killed in four attacks in Israel since March 22, including another shooting spree in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.

Some have been carried out by assailants linked to or inspired by the Islamic State group.

Over the same period, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including assailants.

'Whatever it takes'

"We will do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary, for however long and wherever needed, until both safety and the sense of security are restored", army chief Aviv Kochavi told soldiers in a video released by the military.

The Israeli army and border police had previously raided the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday, killing a 25-year-old Palestinian member of Islamic Jihad, the main Palestinian armed movement besides Hamas, in heavy gun battles.

Israel has also restricted access to Jenin, closed Israeli crossings and stepped up security checks.

The new operation comes ahead of the funerals of the three Israeli civilians killed in Tel Aviv on Thursday night - which are expected later on Sunday in the town of Kfar Saba and at the kibbutz of Ginosar.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad welcomed that attack, which was condemned by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.