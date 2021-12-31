Israel approves 4th Covid-19 vaccine jab for vulnerable people

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel on Thursday (Dec 30) approved a fourth vaccine shot for vulnerable people, becoming one of the first countries to do so, amid a surge in Covid in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The approval came as another anti-Covid-19 weapon arrived in the country: a first shipment of Pfizer's anti-Covid pills.

"Today I approved giving the fourth vaccine for immunocompromised people," health ministry director-general Nachman Ash told reporters.

"I did this in light of studies that show the benefit of the vaccine, including the fourth vaccine, to this population, and in light of the fear they are more vulnerable in this outbreak of Omicron."

Health authorities reported on Thursday more than 4,000 new cases, a high not seen since September.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Israel was in "a fifth wave", with most cases probably related to the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel, which was among the first countries in the world to offer a third shot to the general public, would be a trailblazer for the fourth jab.

"Israel will lead the way in administering a fourth vaccine to the Israeli people," he said.

Some 4.2 million people out of a population of 9.4 Israelis have gotten three shots of coronavirus vaccine.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli El Al flight from Belgium landed in Tel Aviv carrying a shipment of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid.

Mr Bennett hailed this as an "important addition to the arsenal in the war against the pandemic".

"Thanks to our rapid action, the drugs have arrived in Israel quickly and will assist us in getting past the peak of the coming Omicron wave," he said.