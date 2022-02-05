ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterm election loom

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States raid in Syria that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is a much-needed national security win for President Joe Biden after the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan while he tries to project an image of strength in a standoff with Russia over Ukraine, analysts said.

ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi blew himself up as US forces approached. The raid came after months of planning and was authorised by Mr Biden earlier this week.

As well as dealing a blow to ISIS, the raid came at a good time for Mr Biden, who is locked in a tense strategic tussle with Russia over Ukraine.

Mr John Bolton, a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said the successful operation could show strength to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It can't hurt in the sense that it was a clear win," he acknowledged. "A lot of people should take notice of that," said Mr Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations under then president George W. Bush.

US prestige suffered from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war.

Even though his predecessor, Mr Trump, also favoured a withdrawal and agreed a deal with the Taliban, Mr Biden's poll numbers dived after the messy withdrawal.

Mr David Gergen, a former aide to Democratic and Republican presidents, said the Afghanistan chaos still hangs over Biden's foreign policy record despite the success against ISIS.

"I think the trouble he faces in the international scene is stickier than it looks. It's going to be hard to reverse public opinion," Mr Gergen said.

Mr Bolton, one of the main foreign policy hawks in the former Bush administration, said going after Quraishi in north-western Syria was "the right thing to do".

But the legacy of Afghanistan still weighs heavily on Mr Biden despite the raid, he said. "I don't think it can repair the damage that was done to his credibility and America's credibility by withdrawing from Afghanistan."

Another stern test for Mr Biden is the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine.

The United States and other Western nations say Russia's massing of some 100,000 troops along the Ukraine border could be a prelude for an invasion.

"I think the overall question is going to be how this gets resolved with the Russians," Mr Gergen said. "He's going to be tested on toughness. But he's also going to be tested on competence."