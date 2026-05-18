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Iran’s top security council announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, on May 18.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, on May 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TEHRAN - Iran’s top security body announced on May 18 the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively closed and wants to charge ships to traverse.

On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) saying it would provide “real‑time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments”.

The account of the Revolutionary Guards navy shared the same post.

It was not immediately clear what the new body would do but earlier in May, Iranian English-speaking broadcaster Press TV said it constituted a “system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz” and that ships passing through the strait were sent “regulations” from the email info@pgsa.ir.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

Iran’s grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage, while the United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In peacetime, the route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities including fertiliser.

Since the war began, Iran has repeatedly said that maritime traffic through the strait would “not return to its pre-war status” and in April it said it had received the first revenue from tolls on the waterway.

On May 16, Mr Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s national security commission, said Iran “has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic” through the strait, adding that it will be “unveiled soon”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.