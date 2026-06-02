Iran studying deal to halt war as conflict hardens into stalemate

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People walk past an anti-US mural on a street in Tehran on June 1.

DUBAI – Iran is reviewing a proposed agreement with the United States to halt their war, Iran’s Mehr news reported on June 2, after US President Donald Trump said talks to reach a deal were continuing.

More than three months after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the conflict has hardened into a stalemate while largely indirect talks to negotiate an interim deal have proved inconclusive, leaving the Strait of Hormuz largely shut.

Iran has not yet responded to a proposed final text of the temporary deal, and is taking a “stern” approach, given what it sees as a history of US non-compliance and longstanding mistrust, Mehr cited a source as saying.

Trump said on June 1 negotiations with Iran were continuing, and there would be a deal to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz next week.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said he is close to signing a peace agreement.

A ceasefire has largely held since early April, though Iran and the US have exchanged strikes several times over the past week.

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on June 2, paring the previous day’s sharp gains, though a senior International Energy Agency official warned that global oil inventories could hit historically low levels.

The war that began on Feb 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

It ​has caused ​global economic pain ⁠by pushing up energy prices since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried about a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas.

It also triggered the latest round of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, with Israel pursuing its deepest incursion into Lebanon in 25 years.

On June 2, Israel kept up strikes on a string of towns in southern Lebanon, a day after US mediation appeared to have averted any further escalation of that war.

A partial ceasefire announced by Lebanon on June 1 would entail Israel refraining from strikes on Hezbollah-controlled suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, while the Iran-aligned group would halt its attacks on Israel.

But the announcement failed to reassure many Lebanese, 1.2 million of whom have been displaced.

“Every time we return to our homes, there is a warning for us to be displaced again,” said Faten Al Chehime, who fled to a displacement camp from her home in Beirut’s southern suburbs on June 1, only two weeks after returning there.

Lebanon said it would seek to expand the ceasefire in talks with Israel in Washington on June 3.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing criticism domestically over any agreement to hold back from further attacks on Beirut, ahead of an election later in 2026 that he is projected to lose.

Iran pushes for limited deal

In the wider war, Iran is pushing for a limited interim agreement, as it tries to ease mounting economic pressure while avoiding major concessions on its nuclear programme, according to Iranian sources.

As part of any deal, Tehran is seeking an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, access to billions of dollars in oil revenues, waivers on crude exports, a lifting of a US blockade on its ports, and continued leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is under pressure to reopen the strait and curb US fuel prices while not making concessions to Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on June 2 that 24 vessels had transited the strait in the past 24 hours.

Iran threatened on June 1 to expand its blockade to the Bab El Mandeb Strait, another chokepoint at the mouth of the Red Sea, if Israel resumes strikes on Beirut.

H ighlighting the risk at sea, the world’s largest shipping group MSC said on June 2 that one of its vessels was struck by two projectiles while in Iraq’s Umm Qasr port the previous day.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out in retaliation for a US attack on an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman. REUTERS