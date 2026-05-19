Iran starts Bitcoin-backed shipping insurance for Hormuz strait

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Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, on April 22.

TEHRAN - Iran has started a Bitcoin-backed insurance service for shipping companies that want to transit the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing documents obtained from Iran’s Ministry of Economy and Financial Affairs.

Dubbed Hormuz Safe, the Iranian government says it could generate more than US$10 billion (S$12.8 billion) in revenue for the Islamic Republic, Fars reported, without giving a time frame or a breakdown of how the service would work.

Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz – a major conduit for global energy supplies and other goods – since the US and Israel began air strikes against the country on Feb 28.

The government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have since been looking to formalise control over the waterway, including imposing tolls and other fees. An insurance service could be another means to raise funds.

According to a screenshot of the Hormuz Safe website, shared by Fars, the service will be for “Iranian shipping companies and cargo owners”.

Iran is heavily sanctioned by the US and its use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Tether has ballooned since US President Donald Trump started targeting its economy and energy exports during his first administration.

“Cryptographically verifiable insurance policies will be provided for shipments passing through the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the surrounding waterways, and payments will be settled in Bitcoin,” Fars reported, citing the website hormuzsafe.ir, which does not appear to be accessible outside Iran.

“The shipment will be covered from the moment of confirmation and signed receipt will be given to the owner.”

The US and Iran have been observing an uneasy ceasefire since early April, and resolving the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz is critical to any formal peace deal.

Mr Trump issued a fresh threat against Iran on May 17 , telling Tehran to “better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them”, according to a post on Truth Social. The two sides have repeatedly rejected each other’s demands and can’t agree on how to restart peace talks.

As their stalemate continues, more than 1,500 commercial vessels were trapped in the Persian Gulf as of early May, according to the US military. Oil producers in the region have been forced to severely reduce their output as they run out of space to store their crude.

The Iranian government and the IRGC have allowed some vessels to make the journey via a designated route close to Iran’s coast, sometimes after requesting payments of as much as US$2 million. In response, the US has blockaded Iranian ports.

It is unclear the extent to which the Hormuz Safe insurance service is tied directly to the IRGC or the government’s wider plans to consolidate an official toll system. Fars is closely affiliated with the Guards.

It is far from certain an insurance system for shipping based on Bitcoin would be feasible.

Unlike so-called stablecoins that are pegged to a fiat currency like the dollar, Bitcoin is highly volatile – a feature that has meant its adoption as a means of payment has so far been limited. Foreign ship owners may also be hesitant to use such a mechanism for fear of breaching US sanctions on Iran.

Mr Babak Zanjani, an Iranian businessman who made his wealth by helping the Islamic Republic evade sanctions, first started promoting the idea of an Iranian shipping insurance scheme for the Strait of Hormuz on May 8.

Mr Zanjani – who was released from prison in 2025 after having his death sentence commuted – shared the first details of Hormuz Safe to his followers within minutes of publication of the Fars news report. He had previously been arrested for embezzling billions of dollars from Iran’s oil ministry.

Reports on Hormuz Safe coincided with a statement by an Iranian lawmaker that a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the strait along a designated route would be unveiled by the Islamic Republic soon.

Mr Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary commission for national security, said “only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit”.

“The necessary fees will be collected for the specialised services provided under this mechanism,” Mr Azizi said in a statement on X, adding that parties involved in the US-Israeli war on Iran would be banned from accessing the route.

Mr Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, said on May 18 that Iranian and Omani officials held meetings last week to discuss joint efforts to “develop a mechanism” to provide safe passage for ships transiting the Strait. BLOOMBERG