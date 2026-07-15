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A photo released by Iran showing a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.

TEHRAN – Iran reported fresh US strikes on July 15 on a port city that is home to the country’s only civilian nuclear plant, as Washington reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the foes.

Nearly a month after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding towards ending the Middle East war that began in February, the two sides resumed fighting with strikes on targets across the region.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where the military said it intercepted attacks against civilian targets, while Jordan’s armed forces said they downed three missiles from Iran.

US President Donald Trump , meanwhile, threatened to widen strikes next week to hit power plants and bridges unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

“Next week it gets really bad for them,” he told Fox News. Despite a return to hostilities, mediated talks between the two sides have not formally ended.

At the heart of the resumption of hostilities has been the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is crucial for global oil and gas flows.

Iran blockaded Hormuz after the US and Israel launched their massive attack on the country on Feb 28, using it for leverage against its foes for months before briefly reopening it, and then again vowing it would be closed “until the US ends its aggression”.

The US, in turn, has reimposed its own blockade of Iran’s ports, though Trump has backed down on a planned 20 per cent levy on ships using the strait.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the renewed US blockade “has, in a way, dismantled the Islamabad memorandum”, referring to the interim deal reached in June to halt hostilities and pursue peace talks.

Five days after the return to war, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck dozens of Iranian military targets near the strait and elsewhere along Iran’s coast to “degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews”.

Iranian state media reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas, on the island of Qeshm, and on Bandar Imam Khomeini. It later said fresh US strikes hit the southern port city of Bushehr, home to the country’s only civilian nuclear plant.

In the capital Tehran, there was no sign of a return to conflict, with ordinary Iranians thronging cafes to watch the France-Spain World Cup semi-final in huge crowds.

But in Kuwait, repeatedly targeted throughout the war, locals were anxious.

“Every day, I wake up wondering whether the situation will de-escalate or worsen,” said Mustafa Mohamed, a 39-year-old Sudanese accountant in the Gulf country. “It has become difficult to feel at ease or plan anything because uncertainty grips everyone.”

George Atef, a 38-year-old Egyptian civil servant in Kuwait, said: “What exhausts me most is not knowing when this situation will end. The waiting itself has become draining.”

Trump scraps levy

Since the war began, Iran has asserted its control over the Strait of Hormuz and opened fire on ships for taking routes it says are unauthorised.

“The retaliatory operations of the fighters will continue, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends its acts of aggression,” the Revolutionary Guards said.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of CENTCOM, said on July 14 that over the past week, “Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing, or injured”.

“US forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives,” he added.

Pedestrians walking next to a huge billboard in Tehran featuring US President Donald Trump in a coffin, accompanied by a sentence in Persian that reads: “We kill Trump”. PHOTO: EPA

A Norwegian tanker was hit by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the Omani coast early on July 14, the crisis response company MTI Network said.

And Kuwait said one of its naval vessels was struck during an Iranian missile and drone barrage, wounding four crew members.

Trump, meanwhile, said he was scrapping a planned levy on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz that he announced on July 13, replacing the fee with trade deals with Gulf allies.

“I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

Since last week, renewed US attacks have killed at least 30 people in Iran, government spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

Separately, the military announced that seven of its personnel were killed in strikes on the south-east on July 15.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has not so far rejoined the war, warned Iranian leaders on July 14 that Israel would deal a heavy blow if they launch an attack on his country.

Speaking from Dimona, a southern town widely believed to house Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, he told them: “Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us.” AFP