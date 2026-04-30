Iran President says US naval blockade ‘doomed to fail’

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would be contrary to international law.

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on April 30 said a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would deepen disruptions in the Gulf and fail to achieve its objectives.

“Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law... and is doomed to fail,” he said in a statement.

He added that such measures would “not only fail to enhance regional security, but are in fact a source of tension and a disruption to lasting stability in the Persian Gulf”.

The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran’s ports and coasts on April 13, days after a ceasefire paused its war with Iran.

Iran’s military has kept shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil and gas shipments, and recently threatened to “respond” if the US blockade continued.

On April 29 , the military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reiterated the warning, without elaborating.

“We will not tolerate the naval blockade. If it continues, Iran will respond,” Mr Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Mr Khamenei in March, told state TV.

He also warned against a new round of fighting between the US and Iran, saying it could possibly see US ships sunk and “its soldiers will be killed”.

“If the US starts another war, it should expect that we take a large number of them prisoner,” he added.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the US “will not gain any results” from its blockade, dismissing any concerns over oil supply and distribution.

“Oil industry employees are working around the clock to ensure that there is no problem in providing services,” he told state TV.

Also on April 29 , Iran’s navy chief Shahram Irani signalled that Iran will deploy “in the very near future” naval weaponry which it has recently developed. AFP