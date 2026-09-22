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Iran offers to reopen Hormuz strait within 7 days in push for diplomacy

The proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days has been conveyed to Washington through mediators.

TEHRAN – Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States takes initial steps toward easing military pressure, a senior Iranian government official told Kyodo News on Sept 22, as part of Tehran’s ramped-up efforts to revive negotiations with Washington.

The proposal, which has already been conveyed to Washington through mediators, calls for renewed talks aimed at reaching a permanent end to hostilities between the two countries, the official said.

Tehran plans to use the UN General Assembly gathering this week in New York to consult with countries acting as intermediaries.

The official ruled out a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on the fringes of the gathering, but said progress toward an agreement remains possible.

“There is a possibility of moving toward an agreement,” the official said, while adding that Washington must demonstrate “seriousness and commitment” if diplomacy is to advance.

Iran is seeking signs from Washington that it is prepared to return to negotiations and take steps towards an end to the US military blockade of Iranian ports and a halt to military operations related to the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

If such steps are taken, Iran is prepared to reopen the strategic waterway within seven days and return to the negotiating table, according to the official.

Tehran’s growing emphasis on diplomacy comes as restrictions on its ports squeeze crude oil exports, one of its main revenue sources.

The prolonged confrontation continues to disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, an important energy corridor.

The new initiative has been approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council, the country’s top security body, according to the official.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Sept 19 that Tehran had presented Washington with seven conditions, including an end to the blockade of Iranian ports and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

The Iranian official who spoke to Kyodo News did not say whether the latest proposal amounted to a partial relaxation of any of those conditions.

The revelation comes as a deadline set by the council is approaching.

According to the official, the council decided on Aug 16 that Iran would retain the option of carrying out another attack on US forces if Washington fails to lift the blockade of Iranian ports within 45 days.

The war began in late February after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

A US-Iran memorandum of understanding reached in June broke down amid renewed hostilities and unresolved disputes while commercial shipping through the waterway remains far below prewar levels.

The two sides have since engaged in intermittent exchanges of attacks, raising concern over a full-scale resumption of hostilities. KYODO NEWS